Young Couple Agreed To Take Over A Generational Family Home, But When A Stubborn Relative Refused To Move Out, It Turned The Whole Thing Into A Headache

AITA for moving into a house my bf owns if it means his disabled aunt has to move out? My (29f) boyfriend (30m) owns a house in a nice neighborhood. It was recently put in his name by his grandma, who has owned the house — and before her, her mother owned it — so it has been in the family a long time. His grandma lives in the same neighborhood, on a different street.

In the past, the house was a starter home for kids in the family to get on their feet and save up to buy a house of their own, as the rent charged was just enough to pay property taxes — $200 each month. About 15 years ago, my boyfriend’s aunt told her son he needed to move out so she could move in, as she was struggling with arthritis. She has lived there ever since and currently has a boyfriend with a good job who lives with her.

When my boyfriend and I came home from college, we didn’t ask to move in, although it was offered to us. We found our own place and have been living on our own for six years. We recently had our first child and are still doing fine financially, but it is hard to save money. My boyfriend’s grandma has now offered us the house again, and we want to move in — but that means his aunt needs to move out. So, would it be wrong for us to move in?

