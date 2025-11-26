Young Man Was Carrying His Sister’s Things During A Shopping Trip, So She Blamed Him When She Found Out That Her Cup Was Missing

Learning personal responsibility is an important part of growing up.

Was this a fair ask? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not taking responsibility for sister’s cup My (19M) sister (16F) hates holding her own stuff when we go out. Whether it be shopping bags, her purse, or that Stanley cup she insists on taking everywhere. I end up holding it. Our parents don’t do anything about it and tell me to carry it to be a good big brother. I feel like my sister sees me less like a brother and more like a pack mule.

On Friday, mom took us to the mall to spend my sister’s birthday money. And, of course, I ended up holding everything — her purse, her cup, and her 10+ shopping bags. When we got back home, she noticed her cup wasn’t there. Honestly, I had no idea where or when I put it down.

She told me to either go look for it or buy her a new one. And I said no, because she should have been keeping track of it herself. Now, my family is being cold to me. AITA for not finding or replacing her cup?

I feel like I should be in the clear. Because number one, she needs to start keeping track of her own stuff. And number two, she doesn’t need to bring that cup everywhere she goes. She never even drinks out of it when not at home.

Let's find out what others have to say about this.

Carrying someone else’s stuff doesn’t mean carrying their responsibility, too.

