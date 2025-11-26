Young Man Was Traumatized When His Family Abandoned Him During His Childhood, So He Confronted His Grandparents And Demanded Answers

When people you expect to care about you neglect you in the past, it can be traumatizing.

This young man endured homelessness, abuse, and rejection from his own family when he was a child.

His grandparents suddenly reached out to him after years of neglect, wanting to be a part of his life.

So, he confronted them about their absence during his hardest times and asked for answers.

AITA for demanding to know why my grandparents never tried to protect me if they’re so persistent about keeping in touch? I’m (19M) an affair baby who broke away from my mom and her husband on my 18th birthday. With no family in my corner and nobody able to take me in there and then. I was homeless for the best part of five months, bouncing around shelters and sleeping on the streets some nights. Because shelters didn’t have room for me most of the time.

It wasn’t until my best friend turned 18 that I was able to get on my feet. He and I started renting a place together. Nobody in my family showed they care. Nobody said they’d help.

So it annoyed me when my grandparents reached out a few months ago and insisted on being in my life. They claimed to love me, stating I was their grandson and how important family is. But when I was abused by my mom’s husband, they did nothing. My mom left me behind because her husband and their kids didn’t want me around. But they never offered to watch me or keep me company.

Two of my mom’s kids jumped me and beat the crap out of me when I was 12. They also did nothing to support me and never even wanted to make sure I was okay. I was traumatized a few years ago after my mom’s husband introduced me to my father’s wife and their kids. I realized her son was the kid who bullied me my whole life. Then, he introduced me to the father who wanted to forget his mistake and hated me for being born. Where were my grandparents? Not supporting me, that’s for damn sure.

I brought it up when we went to their house, with my mom’s siblings being there, too. They didn’t care or try to comfort me. When my grandparents pushed the issue of us needing a relationship, I demanded they tell me why they never tried to protect me. I said if they’re so persistent about keeping in touch, they owe me answers.

They said not everyone can answer questions like that. And I should just be grateful that I have them now and can have their support. I said it wasn’t good enough and I deserved answers if they were going to keep chasing me. They told me I don’t have the right to demand answers and I should be grateful they’ll talk to me in the first place. AITA?

Sometimes, standing up for yourself means demanding accountability from those who hurt you.

