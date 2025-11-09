Young Woman Criticized Her Mom’s Halloween Costume Idea, So Her Mom Begrudgingly Said She’d Skip The Party And Called Her Out

Some people just take Halloween a little too seriously.

AITA for “ruining” my mom’s Halloween costume? For context, my brother is throwing a party for Halloween in about a week or two, he does this yearly and asks everyone to be in costume if they can, it’s not a requirement. Yesterday, my mom, sister, and I were talking about what we’d all be going as, my mom then said that she and her boyfriend would be going as Superman and Supergirl. She asked us what we thought about it, then I told her how it wouldn’t be a good idea since Superman and Supergirl are cousins. I told her she could be Catwoman and Batman, but then she got upset and said she didn’t want to, since they were that last year.

After that, she basically ignored me for a bit then went upstairs, and when I asked her what was wrong, she told me that I was being a “hater” and ruined her costume, then said she shouldn’t even go to the party because of me. I told her that she was overreacting a bit since she hadn’t bought the costumes yet and still had time to choose what to be. I again recommended Batman and Catwoman because they hadn’t gone as them for my brothers party last year, but she still turned it down because she posted photos of them on her snap story during Halloween. I told her she could still be them because I doubted anyone remembered or just not go in costume since it wasn’t required, but she told me to leave her room because I was an idiot. And she then said that reusing costumes was cheap and ghetto.

I tried talking to her today but she’s mostly ignored me. And I learned she told my aunt about how I “ruined her plans for the party.” At first I didn’t think I was in the wrong. But now a lot of my cousins think I am even after I told them the full story so I really don’t know now. AITA?

