Young Woman Received Unwanted Advances From A Married Man Disguised As “Career Advice,” But When She Shut Him Down, He Accused Her Of Being Rude

It’s nice when people care enough to look out for you, but sometimes that care starts to feel more like ulterior motives.

One young woman already didn’t love that a married man she didn’t know was offering her unsolicited advice, but when he crossed the line and asked her to the movies, that’s when she knew that he didn’t have her best interests at heart.

AITA for telling a man I can take care of myself? My mum’s married friend (M, possibly early to late 50s) has been texting me (F26) and checking up on me while my mum is out of the country. I’m an adult and don’t need someone checking in, but I do appreciate his concern.

At first, his advice seemed practical, but then things started getting creepy.

Right now, I’m unemployed, so he’s been sending me job recommendations too, which I appreciate. However, I decided to put some distance after he suggested taking me to the movies someday, which made me uncomfortable.

So she tried to politely shut him down.

Here’s the conversation we had: Me: “Thanks for checking in, but you don’t need to. I can take care of myself, including job searching. Appreciate your understanding. 😊👍🏻” Him: “Am very sorry for intruding into your life, just because you said you will be looking for job and am trying to get you a highly paid one. If you are offended, I apologize.”

But apparently he didn’t take it well.

My mum just texted me saying that he’s upset and asked if I offended him. She insisted that he was just being friendly all along. I also showed my response to a friend, and he said I was rude too. AITA?

Her response wasn’t rude — it was just firm enough to make her point loud and clear.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter points out this man crossed a serious boundary with one of his texts.

Maybe she’s leaving out one big detail that might help her mom better understand her point of view.

Him offering to help her find a job would be fine — if he had stopped there.

This commenter thinks it’s all part of a larger scheme.

In the end, she stood her ground — even if it made things awkward.

Protecting your comfort has to come first.

