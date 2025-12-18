December 26, 2025 at 8:55 pm

18-Year-Old Housekeeper Feels Trapped In A Brutal Low-Pay Job, But Even After Being Worked Down And Written Up Constantly, Quitting Is Not An Option

by Heather Hall

Nothing prepares you for how fast a job can turn from “at least I’m working” into “I can’t keep doing this.”

What would you do if you worked at a hard job where you were paid very little and treated unfairly? Would you just stay there and learn to deal with it? Or would you start applying for other jobs?

In the following story, one young worker finds themselves in this situation and feels stuck with no way out.

Here’s what’s going on.

I hate my job and don’t know what to do.

I (18ftm) am making $14/hr as a housekeeper.

I’m pretty much just a glorified janitor. This job has me working like a DOG.

I get yelled at when I take breaks as needed (I was told it’s ok to do so and encouraged, as this is a labor-intensive job), I can’t take my lunch break in peace, I keep getting written up for stupid stuff, my coworkers suck, and nowhere else is hiring.

At this point, they’re desperate.

I’ve applied to 150+ different positions, and I’ve gotten MAYBE 5 interviews.

I can’t make a livable wage, let alone pay for college.

Honestly, I’m so close to drawing **** or some **** just so I can afford gas.

Wow. This sounds very stressful.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any advice to offer.

This person suggests finding clients on his own.

According to this comment, everyone feels like that at 18.

Here’s someone who suggests he consider the trucking industry.

This reader gets it.

It’s time to look harder.

That job sounds miserable, and the sooner he can get out, the better he’ll feel.

