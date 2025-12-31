December 31, 2025 at 4:49 am

2026 New Year’s Eve Glasses Are Out And This TikTokker Isn’t Impressed

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s almost that time again…

Time for another New Years’s Eve!

I personally will be in bed by 10 p.m. because I’m lame, but a lot of folks will be out and about, celebrating the start of another year wearing all kinds of wild hats and those kooky New Year’s glasses we see every December 31.

But, according to one TikTokker named Nick, this year’s glasses are way off the mark.

Nick said the 2026 New Year’s Eve peepers are, “the most ugliest glasses I have ever seen.”

He continued, “And just for a quick refresher, these are what these glasses have looked like in the past. There are usually two circular numbers.”

The TikTokker pointed out that old versions of the glasses had two zeroes for eye holes and he said, “Look at what they’ve decided to make for 2026.”

Nick then told viewers how he would have changed the design and he added, “This is the most worstest design I have ever seen. Can somebody explain to me why there is an extra zero? It looks like it says 2,026.”

He then asked viewers, “Are you gonna wear these glasses this year?”

That’s a good question, Nick…

Here’s the video.

new year’s eve glasses 2026

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

I guess 2026 doesn’t look too bright, huh?

