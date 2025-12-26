26-Year-Old Is The Youngest Person At His Job, But When His Boss And Coworkers Declared Him ‘The Unofficial Tech Guy,’ He Finally Put A Stop To It

Gen Z isn’t about doing more than they need to at work. But are they right or wrong about this?

In today’s story, a 26-year-old asks the internet if he should be the unpaid “tech guy” or if it’s okay to simply refuse to be.

Let’s read the whole story and see what people are saying.

AITA for refusing to be the office “tech person” just because I’m the youngest? I’m 26 and work in a small office where most of the staff is in their 40s to 60s. I’m not in IT and I’m not a tech wizard, I just know how to use basic programs without panicking. Somehow that’s turned me into the unofficial “tech guy.” I never volunteered, but anytime someone’s email freezes, the printer jams, they can’t remember a password, or Zoom won’t load, it’s instantly my responsibility.

It’s like a second job. And unpaid.

I’ve tried to be helpful, but it’s gotten ridiculous. I’ve been pulled out of meetings, interrupted on calls, and even bothered during lunch because someone “can’t find the PDF button again.” Last week our actual IT guy was out sick, and my boss told me to “step in” and help people until he came back. I told him no, because I’m not trained for any of this and I have my own work to do. He rolled his eyes and said, “You’re the youngest one here, this stuff should be easy for you.”

But he doesn’t like being the tech guy.

I told him that being born after a certain year doesn’t automatically make me qualified to fix Outlook or whatever meltdown someone is having. A couple people laughed, but my boss didn’t think it was funny. Now I’m “not a team player” and apparently “difficult” because everyone assumes it takes me two seconds to fix everything (it doesn’t), and I’m tired of being treated like IT just because I’m younger than them. I really don’t think being 26 makes me the default tech department. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It’s not easy.

This person shares some advice.

This could be an opportunity!

They should know how to use Outlook…

Yikes.

Another idea.

Helping them could help him in the future.

But it’s getting in the way of his actual job.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.