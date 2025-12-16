A Boyfriend Didn’t Get His Girlfriend Anything For Mother’s Day, And He’s Claiming Ignorance

Uh oh…

AITA for not doing anything for Mother’s Day because I didn’t know I needed to? “My girlfriend (25F) has a kid from her past relationship. I didn’t think I would be interested in dating someone with kids, but I met her kid and really do love her. She’s an adorable kid. The thing is my parents are Asian and while I grew up in America there are a lot of differences between me and most people. My family, for one, never celebrated Mother’s or Father’s Day.

My mom told me it isn’t a thing from where she’s from. I’d go to school and people would ask me what I got my mom for Mother’s Day. I’d tell them I didn’t even know it was Mother’s Day, my parents don’t celebrate. But they would immediately tell me my family is messed up and I’m messed up for not celebrating. But it was just how my family is. My mom would tell me to get straight A’s as a gift to her.

But my parents are a bit weird. If I do get them something, they would tell me I’m wasting money and to stop buying dumb stuff and it would turn into a whole lecture.

So I never remember Mother’s Day, and I totally forgot again this year. We’ve been together for 6 months and she was super annoyed at me. I asked what her deal was, and she told me I didn’t get her anything or do anything for Mother’s Day and she’s hurt. I apologized and said it didn’t occur to me. I didn’t even know Mother’s Day was today. I said we could go out for a nice dinner, but it was late at this point and most restaurants are closed where we are. I said I’d take her this weekend instead, but she’s annoyed. AITA here?”

