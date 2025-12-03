A Busy Husband’s Mom Wants To Make A Big Production Out Of Mother’s Day, But He Told Her He Wants To Keep It Low-Key

Some moms out there get pretty worked up about Mother’s Day…

And who can blame them?!?!

It’s an important day!

But everyone needs to be flexible, and this guy thinks his mom is unnecessarily giving him a hard time because he’s not going to spend Mother’s Day with her.

Is he wrong?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for telling my mom we don’t need to celebrate every Mother’s Day together? “I’m 30 years old and have a wife and 2 year old daughter of my own. My wife and I both work full time and have another kid on the way. Both my parents are retired and live 30 minutes away from us. My mom has been telling my sister (4 years older than me, lives at home with our parents, works full time but doesn’t pay rent, bills, or cook or do any chores, but that’s a different story) what she wants for her Mother’s Day. My sister has been texting me since Monday on behalf of my mom trying to set up plans to celebrate. It started that my mom wanted all of us to play golf today (Saturday), followed up by a dinner afterwards. I already had plans on the calendar for today, but they kept trying to book a tee time around my plans.

He had to be honest with her.

I ultimately called my mom directly earlier in the week, telling her that I can’t make golf work and that it’s a logistical nightmare trying to keep a 2 year old entertained on the course for multiple hours. I suggested we just do a dinner or breakfast instead. She made no effort to hide how disappointed she was that I couldn’t make this happen. Fast forward to today, we meet for dinner at a brewery as a family at it is just chaotic as hell. The place is absolutely packed, there’s a live band playing, nobody can really hear each other, and our kid is running around like crazy.

Jeez…

Eventually my mom says she thinks we should do Mother’s Day as an even bigger group next year, to include my wife’s parents in the celebration so we don’t have to split the days between families in the next few years. My wife’s parents absolutely do not want to make Mother’s/ Father’s Day a big family get together with in laws every year, they don’t even make plans or really give a **** how it’s celebrated.

Well…

I react to my moms suggestion, by suggesting that maybe we don’t make Mother’s Day a big family get together at all in future years. I say that it’s kind of stressful for us trying to plan this get together considering that my wife and I have a lot going on in our lives. She is immediately offended and her attitude is soured until we leave for the night. AITA for trying to cancel Mother’s Day / Father’s Day as a mandatory big family get together holiday every year? Do other adults celebrate this holiday as a get together every year with their parents, even when they have families of their own?”

These two definitely aren’t seeing eye-to-eye about this…

