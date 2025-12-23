A Car Dealership Got A Call From An Irate Internet Troll Mad That An Influencer Bought A Car, And They Couldn’t Stop Laughing

Social media influencers are a weird phenomenon that some people love, and others really hate.

When a popular influencer bought a custom pink Mary Kay Cadillac, one of her haters was so mad that they called the dealership to see if it was true, and her call couldn’t be funnier.

The video begins with a picture of the influencer, Marina, in front of the pink Cadillac, and a caption that reads, “We sold our Mary Kay Cadillac to a very nice Customer…I guess someone that follows her was not too happy about that…”

Wow, ok. Let’s take a listen.

The video has the audio of the recorded call, which begins with the dealership answering, and the ‘customer’ saying, “Hello, I was calling to see if that 2015 Mary Kay Cadillac was still for sale.”

The salesman then says, “Unfortunately, that just sold, not even 20 minutes ago.”

Then the lady says, “To that girl Marina?” In a voice that shows that she is quite upset.

The salesman, clearly taken off guard, says, “Um, I believe so, yeah.”

I’m actually surprised that they told her.

This is where the woman on the phone kind of loses it. She says, “Oh my god. *cries* I’ve been saving up for that car for two months and that girl is an influencer on TikTok and she found it yesterday and posted a video saying she was going to go get it. And she’s never had to work for anything a day in her life.”

Wow, ok…She is really going on a rant to this sales guy.

She continues, “Her family be spending months on end in the Cayman Islands, and she can be buying a brand new car and wrap it pink, and she has to get the car that I’ve been wanting since I was NINE YEARS OLD.”

The salesman says, “Yeah, I’m sorry.”

The caller says, “Anyway, thank you. I hope she dies.”

That is unhinged.

I can’t believe anyone would make a call like that, but the world is full of crazy people.

