Roommate Drove His Fellow Competitor Over An Hour Each Day For A Two-Week Event, But When He Finally Asked for Gas Money, Their Friends Turned on Him

This competitor thought driving his roommate to their shooting event each day was no big deal, until he watched his gas budget evaporate in week one.

With a broken roommate car and a long round-trip commute, he figured asking for a small contribution was reasonable.

But when the request was met with a flat “not gonna happen,” his patience snapped.

Before he knew it, their mutual friends were weighing in…and not on his side.

AITA to ask for gas money A few months ago I was doing a two week long shooting competition. The drive was ~35 minutes there and back so a little over an hour in total, daily. My roommate and I were both on the competition and his car was broken so he rode with me. I realized during the first week just how much gas I was using and that it didn’t fit in my budget.

That’s never a fun realization.

I asked my roommate to spot 10 for gas and he gave a blunt “not gonna happen.” The day I asked him was pretty long so I was already a little frustrated. And after he was so blunt I told him to find another ride if he wasn’t able to at least help me a little bit.

Like, come on.

After shooting the next day some mutual friends called me over because he told them what happened. They collectively told me I was an a****** to ask for gas money and that I need to be a “good roommate” and give him a ride. We went back at forth, I realized I wasn’t in the mood to die on this hill, I apologized, then allowed him back in my car for the remainder of the competition. I personally don’t think I was an asshole, but most people say I was. So reddit, AITA?

Now he’s turning to Reddit to decide whether he stepped out of line, or just asked for basic courtesy.

This person has a lot of questions…

This person says everyone is in the wrong.

But this person says he was just being a good roommate and should be compensated for it…

Gas isn’t free, but apparently everyone expected his kindness to be.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.