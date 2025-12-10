A Customer Talked About The Strange Experience He Had With A Sketchy Uber Driver

I know this is common knowledge, but I’m gonna say it again…

There are a lot of sketchy people out there!

And, unfortunately, some Uber drivers definitely fall into that category.

A man named Voyce posted a series of videos on TikTok and told viewers about the numerous odd encounters he had with an Uber driver who gave him the heebie-jeebies.

Voyce told viewers he left a party at 1 am and ordered an Uber to take him home.

He explained, “I get in, but something feels off. No greeting, no app on the dash. He doesn’t start the trip, just pulls off quiet. I glanced at his phone. It’s not the Uber app, just Google Maps.”

Voyce continued, “I say, ‘Hey, is this trip started?’ He says, ‘Don’t worry about it. I know where we’re going.’ Red flag.”

Voyce then looked at his Uber app and noticed that it said, “Still searching for driver.”

The TikTokker told the driver that he left his wallet at the party and he needed to go back, but the driver kept going and ignored him.

At the next red light, Voyce jumped out of the car.

He got a new Uber and said, “A second, black Honda Accord pulls up, same license plate ending, but this one had the Uber sticker, same make, same model, same last three digits, different car. Still don’t know who was that first guy or how he even knew my name.”

Here’s the video.

Voyce posted a follow-up video and said that he got in touch with the folks at Uber.

He explained, “They told me something that stuck with me. There’s no record of that driver in our system. They said the plate didn’t match any of their partners, no logs, no trip history, just nothing.”

Voyce continued, “So that should have been the end of it. But a few nights later, I think around 10:41pm, I got a push notification: ‘Your driver is approaching.’ Problem is, I never ordered a ride. So I checked the app. Nothing, no requests, no active trip.”

Voyce posted another video about the situation and this strange story took an even weirder twist.

Check out what he had to say!

This guy’s experience was pretty unsettling!

