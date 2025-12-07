A Dad Said the Ambulance Ride He Got For His Daughter Was Cheaper Without His Health Insurance

As if Americans weren’t mad enough about the state of healthcare in this country, here’s a video that makes things just a bit worse.

A TikTokker named Robby posted a video and talked about the experience he had after his daughter needed to be taken on a “lifesaving ambulance ride” and his insurance covered it.

Robby said he was slapped with a $600 charge for his daughter’s ambulance ride.

But when he gave his insurance information later on, the bill skyrocketed to almost $1,300.

Robby asked why this happened and the customer service worker said that the original $600 charge was for being uninsured.

When they learned Robby’s daughter had insurance through him, the full bill was $2,343.14. Robby’s insurance company paid $1,078.85, and he had to pay the remaining bill that came to almost $1,300. Robby asked if he could take the insurance off of the claim to get the cheaper price, but he was told he couldn’t because of a bill passed in 2024. In the video’s caption, he wrote, “And that’s America’s healthcare, baby!”

What a mess…

Check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

Healthcare in America is as frustrating as it is confusing…

