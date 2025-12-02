A Dad Spent Mother’s Day With His Wife Instead Of His Mom, So His Mom Got Upset And Posted About It On Social Media

Every family dynamic is different, and I think it’s safe to say that all of us know people who just can’t please all their family members no matter how hard they try.

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if he did anything wrong when he got into some hot water on Mother’s Day.

Read his story now and see if you think he did anything wrong.

AITA for prioritizing my wife over my own mom on Mother’s Day? “I (38M) have been married to my wife (36F) for 12 years. We have two daughters (10 & 3). We both come from divorced families, and all of our parents have since re-married – though my mom’s 2nd husband passed away a couple years ago. My wife’s parents are no longer local, but my mom and dad both live in the same metro area as us. I have a very good relationship with my dad & step-mom and they are our sole support for helping out with the girls.

My mom and I have an up-and-down relationship as a result of a lot of things over a lot of years. Nothing excessive…annoying step-dad, drug addict brother, grandparenthood not meeting her expectations. My mom also doesn’t come by contentedness easily. After years of running around to try and accommodate everyone, lately I don’t always put in the effort I should with her because often the effort isn’t appreciated anyway.

So for Mother’s Day this year I wanted to give my wife the day. But I didn’t want to pressure her with coming up with a rigid plan. I asked her Friday if she wanted brunch or dinner made and to let me know what she wanted to do with her day when she knew. I mentioned I would take the girls to see all their grandparents in the middle of day so she could have the house to herself if she wanted the peace, or we could do something as a family. Again, no pressure, just let me know as we go and I’ll make it happen. She tells me Saturday brunch sounds good, so Sunday morning the girls and I run to the store for supplies, make brunch, set out the gifts. We eat and play for a bit and the wife mentions I could take the girls. I call up step-mom and wish her a happy Mother’s Day and ask if she’s around. She is, so the girls and I stop by for a visit.

Then I call my mom, and I can tell by how she answers the phone she’s annoyed. I wish her a happy Mother’s Day and ask if she is available for a visit. She is at her sister’s for brunch and won’t be home until later when the 10 year old has activities. Fast forward to Monday and I get a text from my wife that my mom had sent a screenshot of my wife’s post on social sharing about her day, and told her she had a terrible day and didn’t feel the love from anyone. AITA for prioritizing my wife having a full day over doing something for my own mom?”

