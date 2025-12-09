A Disney Employee Responded To A Customer Who Complained About The Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich She Got At Disneyland

Well, this is a weird one…

A Disney worker named Tyson stitched a video from a woman named Annie who took to TikTok to complain about a peanut butter and jelly sandwich she received at Disney World.

And he had a lot to say about it…

Tyson stitched to a video by a woman who said, “Disney, I need you to explain yourself, because why is this a peanut butter sandwich?”

The woman continued, “It’s deconstructed. You have to build it yourself.”

And then Tyson stepped in.

The TikTokker, who works at Disney World, said, “I’ve never seen that food before. I sent a text over to my friend that works [at Disneyland], and I was like, ‘Can you send me a picture of this item?’”

Tyson learned it was a “Do It Yourself” peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

The TikTokker said, “I was really confused because I was like, ‘Why is she claiming that is happening?”

Tyson continued, “I just think it’s funny because if you’re going to lie to me about the food that you’re buying, why should I ever believe you about the food that you’re selling?”

He added, “I guess double-check what you’re ordering before you order it.”

Take a look at the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

He definitely set the record straight!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!