‘Your engine is running away. Your engine is stuck.’ – A Driver Shared A Car Safety Tip He Learned After His Friend’s Tragic Demise In An Accident

TikTok/@killintime1995

Sadly, it sometimes takes a tragedy for others to learn important life lessons.

That’s what happened to a man named Aaron and he took to TikTok to tell viewers an important driving tip after his friend passed away in a car accident.

TikTok/@killintime1995

Aaron told viewers, “If your accelerator on your car sticks, and you got a sticky gas pedal, don’t try and steer.”

He continued, “Your engine is running away. Your engine is stuck accelerating for some reason. Your transmission is not. If you have a runaway car, to save your life, grab your shifter and put your shifter into neutral.”

TikTok/@killintime1995

Aaron said that the engine will continue “doing its own thing” after a person shifts the car into neutral, but the car will slow down.

Once the car starts to slow down, Aaron said drivers can hit their brakes, engage the emergency brake, pull over, and turn it off.

Aaron told viewers, “Please do not try to drive out a runaway accelerating vehicle. You will die.”

TikTok/@killintime1995

Check out the video.

@killintime1995

♬ original sound – Aaron Brown

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Drive safely, friends…your life literally depends on it!

The Sifter