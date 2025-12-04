A Gamer Said That There Are “Homeless Benches” in Pokémon Legends: Z-A
by Matthew Gilligan
I haven’t played video games in many years, but when I see clips of today’s game or hear about them from my friends, I’m pretty surprised at how much they’ve changed since I was a young lad.
And this development caught me by surprise!
A gamer named Ray posted a video on TikTok and pointed out something very interesting that he noticed while playing Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Ray noticed something peculiar while he was playing the game and he said, “Aren’t these the benches to prevent homeless people from lying on the benches?”
He added, “Why the **** did they put that in a Pokémon game?”
Ray then said, “Why the **** are there anti-homeless benches in a Pokémon game?”
That’s a good question…
Check out the video.




This is pretty depressing, to be honest…
