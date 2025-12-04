A Gamer Said That There Are “Homeless Benches” in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

I haven’t played video games in many years, but when I see clips of today’s game or hear about them from my friends, I’m pretty surprised at how much they’ve changed since I was a young lad.

And this development caught me by surprise!

A gamer named Ray posted a video on TikTok and pointed out something very interesting that he noticed while playing Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Ray noticed something peculiar while he was playing the game and he said, “Aren’t these the benches to prevent homeless people from lying on the benches?”

He added, “Why the **** did they put that in a Pokémon game?”

Ray then said, “Why the **** are there anti-homeless benches in a Pokémon game?”

That’s a good question…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker made a good point.

This is pretty depressing, to be honest…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!