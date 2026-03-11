Billing Representative Refused To Reverse A Customer’s Last-Minute Payment Under Company Policy, But After She Reported It As Fraud And It Was Voided, Her Service Was Suspended And She Demanded It Be Restored

Some customers get so angry that they don’t realize what they’re actually asking.

Imagine a customer called and demanded that you reverse a payment she just made, but you couldn’t do that, so she called her bank and had the transaction flagged as fraud.

Would you let her keep her service? Or would she get disconnected for non-payment?

In the following story, a billing rep handles an angry customer in this exact scenario.

Here’s how it all played out.

Yes, if you reverse your payment your service will be suspended! Helped a co-worker with this call today. You know the type. It honestly makes you question your own sanity. The company I work for bills monthly service fees in advance. Because of how it’s billed, you have plenty of time to pay. If you push it out as far as you can, you pay about 6 days short of 2 months from the date we billed you. People were suspended yesterday for the amount that was billed to them at the beginning of March.

A lady calls and wants them to reverse her payment.

Inevitably, there are too many people who take advantage of our generous policy and pay on the very last day possible to avoid being suspended. Lady calls in today. She made a payment on the very last day in the very last hour she could. She made a mistake, though. She didn’t pay attention and paid her FULL balance instead of just the past-due amount. She wanted us to reverse her payment, but our policy states that if the payment did not create a credit on the account, we won’t reverse it. Since she didn’t get what she wanted, she went to her bank and reported it as fraud.

When her service was disconnected, she freaked out.

So, of course, it got reversed, and the payment was voided from her account with us. Seeing as she was past her suspension date and we no longer had a payment, she lost service. She. Lost. Her. Mind. Demanded that we restore service so that her bank could return the funds to her bank account. Yeah…. no. That’s not going to happen. You already have 2 months from the time we bill you to pay. You waited until the last day. You didn’t pay attention, so you pressed the wrong button.

Now, she owes three bills.

You now have another bill amount that has generated, so you owe us for 3 bills currently. You (falsely) reported it as fraud, thus removing that payment. Now YOU can wait until your bank decides to return the funds and make a payment to get your service back on. You wanted the payment reversed, and that is what you got!! Congrats!!

Yikes! But she did get what she asked for.

Let’s hope she had to jump through hoops to fix it, because she would deserve it.

