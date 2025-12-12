A Guy On A Dating App Stopped Replying Once She Said They Couldn’t Go To The Location He Suggested, So She Went Alone And Had A Blast, Then Blocked Him
Trying to plan a date with someone new can be a hassle, but as long as everyone communicates, it can work out nicely.
What would you do if you invited a guy out, and even though he seemed excited at first, he stopped replying once you said you weren’t going where he wanted.
That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she went out to a fancy dinner on her own, and when the guy tried to reach out again, she blocked him.
My date blew me off for not buying him sushi. I got $400 omakase instead.
Hi. So, there was this event at a bar that I was planning to go to this weekend, and I asked this guy to be my date that night as I don’t like being alone in crowded unfamiliar places.
Everything is expensive now days.
At first, he seemed quite enthusiastic as he messaged me a lot about it. One time, he casually mentioned how expensive going out in NYC has become, which is true btw.
I went, “no worry, I will pick up the tab and we will have a good time”. I genuinely did not think of it as a big deal since I am not the most frugal person in the world.
This sounds like it will be a lovely evening.
So, the night before our supposed date, I wanted to confirm everything and messaged him that well, “we can also grab something to eat beforehand, what kind of food do you like?”
He got back to me, saying there is a sushi place in Queens he wants to try.
Apparently, these places are not at all close to each other.
Initially, I was struck this being bizarre, as the bar is in the west village and if we do what he wants, I’d have to forfeit most of the night to be in Queens. And the only reason why we are even hanging out is because I wanted to go to this bar.
So, I made a logical response, suggesting we could get something else near the bar. He became unresponsive.
Maybe he doesn’t want to go after all.
When I pressed for a confirmation from him for the itinerary, he said he needed to think about it.
At this point, I’d realize he really takes me for a meal ticket. He’s trying to get me capitulated to his demands, as it’s already Friday night and I am running out of options of people still free and available, which as matter of fact I was.
He really derailed my plan. And I pulled out my phone and booked myself a $400 17-course omakase at a very nice place in the village.
He is just playing games.
I had blast with the insanely delicious meal and I posted the picture of the sushi to my Instagram stories. He messaged me later, claiming he’s sorry and he got busy with family, blah blah blah.
I blocked him immediately.
Good for her. There is no reason to put up with that type of thing, especially with someone new.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
This commenter put it very well.
Right, how do you screw that up.
Exactly, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Good riddance.
Yup, guess that didn’t work out for him.
He had an easy layup and still missed.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.