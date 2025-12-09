December 9, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Homeowner Found Out That The Wallpaper She Bought Was AI-Generated

by Matthew Gilligan

woman putting up wallpaper

TikTok/@violetclair

Hmmm, I don’t like the look of this…

A homeowner named Violet posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprised she got when she bought and installed new wallpaper in her house.

woman putting up wallpaper

TikTok/@violetclair

In the video’s text overlay, Violet wrote, “Feeling so excited to put up cute wallpaper until…”

She then zoomed in on the detail of the wallpaper.

woman hanging up wallpaper

TikTok/@violetclair

Violet then wrote, “Realizing it’s AI slop.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Please do not make this mistake.”

Doh!

close up of ai wallpaper

TikTok/@violetclair

Check out the video.

@violetclair

Please do not make this mistake. #homedecor #wallpaper

♬ original sound – Violet Clair

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.17.16 AM A Homeowner Found Out That The Wallpaper She Bought Was AI Generated

Another individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.17.30 AM A Homeowner Found Out That The Wallpaper She Bought Was AI Generated

And this viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.17.55 AM A Homeowner Found Out That The Wallpaper She Bought Was AI Generated

This AI stuff is getting a bit out of control, don’t you think?

