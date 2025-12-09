A Homeowner Found Out That The Wallpaper She Bought Was AI-Generated

Hmmm, I don’t like the look of this…

A homeowner named Violet posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprised she got when she bought and installed new wallpaper in her house.

In the video’s text overlay, Violet wrote, “Feeling so excited to put up cute wallpaper until…”

She then zoomed in on the detail of the wallpaper.

Violet then wrote, “Realizing it’s AI slop.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Please do not make this mistake.”

Doh!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this viewer was shocked.

This AI stuff is getting a bit out of control, don’t you think?

