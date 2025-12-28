Neighbors Keep Using Their Property’s Well Water Because Theirs Ran Out, So A Homeowner Cuts Them Off Since They’re Using 30 Gallons A Day

News flash: some people still use wells to get their water!

Yes, it sounds rustic and peaceful, but the well at the heart of this story from Reddit might change your mind…

Check out what went down!

AITA? Our neighbors’ well dried up and we cut them off from using our water. “We live in a suburban country neighborhood (USA). All the homes are on well / septic. There are original 1960′ ranchers with a few newer larger ’90s homes sprinkled throughout. We’re in a newer ’90s house and the neighbors are in one of the original homes. We each have two low yield wells and one of theirs has been dried up since before they bought the home. Last week their good well stopped working and they asked my wife if they could fill up buckets for their animals (more on this later) and garden.

Well, sure…

In the vein of being a good neighbor she naturally said yes. They’ve had a well company out and have been messing with both their wells on their own. But these past few days there’s been no work being done and they’ve provided no update. My wife asked what was up the other day and they said that they have basically been getting the run around by various well companies and they don’t have time to pursue this harder.

That’s a lot of water!

Every day it’s multiple 5 gallon buckets in the morning and evening that they’re filling with our hose. Probably 20-30 gallons each fill up. It’s 2 adults and 8 kids in their home, a large garden and a large (illegal) number of chickens and turkeys. They’ve clearly brought this on themselves with heavy irresponsible water use. They have a bunch of roosters that are not legal and are driving the neighborhood crazy. So I’ve been kind of irritated that we’re supporting the obnoxious rooster operation. Also obviously worried the increase use on our aquifer will mess our water flow up. But it’s pretty cold to say “Hey you can’t fill up your buckets any more, your on your own” so we’ve been wrestling with what to do.

He’s tired of dealing with this.

Yesterday they had an older lady walking around their yard yelling and praying for the wells to open up. This was the last straw for us. In my opinion this is a serious problem that requires a serious, timely solution and they’ve got a lady basically doing a rain dance. Last night my wife told the mom next door that we can’t provide water any more and that we could give them another 24 hours of water use to figure it out and the mom got upset and walked away from my wife while she was speaking to her. Which makes us feel better about our choice. Basically, **** them, they’re rude and ungrateful but again still obviously we feel bad about cutting off a house full of kids from water use. Also none of the other neighbors are going to help because they’re upset about the roosters so they’re on their own now. AITA?”

These folks sound like serious freeloaders!

