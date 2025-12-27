A House-Sitter Tried to Follow Simple Instructions While Her Parents Vacationed, But After A Cold Front Hit And Several Plants Perished, Her Mom Blamed Her Care

This house-sitter thought her week-long responsibility was pretty straightforward: check the mail, keep an eye on the house, and visit the dogs while her parents vacationed.

She even watered her mom’s many plants twice, spacing it out the way she thought made sense, especially since she’s no plant expert.

But a sudden cold front rolled in, and when her parents returned, several plants were looking rough. Now her mom insists she didn’t water them enough, and the guilt is kicking in hard.

AITA for letting my mom’s plants die? My parents left on vacation for a week and I was asked to take care of the house, like checking in, getting the mail, etc. Their neighbor mostly took care of the dogs for them but I also made sure to spend time with them. There’s a lot of details I’ll leave out about the arrangement but point is, one thing I should have done is watered the plants.

Uh oh.

This isn’t my first time watering plants for her, she said it needed to be done every few days. To be clear I don’t know anything about taking care of plants other than water and sunshine, but too much water is bad. I watered them twice, with a few days between, so I considered it fine…

Seems valid…

But when she came back she noticed many were dead or dying. While she was gone there was a cold front that came through and I think that’s what really didn’t help.. But she’s mad that I didn’t water them more. To be fair I didn’t water them the day before she got back, even though I should have. But she was upset with me. I know I did bare minimum but I also think I did what was asked? feel like the AH typing this out but what do you think?

So Reddit, is OP the the villain in the garden, orrrr?

Honestly, Reddit is undecided.

This person says YTA.

This person says ESH.

But this person says NTA.

Sometimes the only things that need extra watering are the expectations.

