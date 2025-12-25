A Husband Panicked When His Wife Drove Past A Stopped School Bus After Their Move to the UK, So He Yelled At Her And Sparked A Serious Rift

This newly relocated husband was already anxious about adjusting to the UK, especially since he doesn’t have a license yet and relies entirely on his wife to drive.

Their car rides had become tense, with him critiquing nearly everything she did and her insisting he was overreacting. But when she passed a stopped school bus with children getting off, his American instincts kicked in hard.

He screamed before he even processed it, and the moment changed the tone of the entire relationship dynamic.

AITA for yelling at my wife after she passed a stopped school bus? I moved to the UK like three months ago after living in the US for six years. I am still getting used to things here and I do not have a UK license yet so my wife does all the driving for now. It has honestly been rough because I really do not trust her driving. She keeps saying I am too tense but I swear half the things she does make me feel like something bad is about to happen. We argue about it a lot and I hate that but I also do not know what else to do since I cant drive yet.

Driving Miss Daisy…crazy.

Anyway the other day we were driving near a school and there was a school bus stopped on the side of the road with kids getting off. She just went right past it. I freaked out. That is like the one thing you absolutely never do and I felt this instant panic like a kid could jump out at any second. Before I even thought I screamed at her and told her she was being totally unsafe and she could have hurt someone. I was loud too and she actually flinched a bit.

Eek.

She pulled over and started crying and said she cant deal with me criticizing her every time she drives. I felt pretty bad but at the same time I dont get how she thinks that was ok. I keep replaying it in my head like what if a kid ran across and she just did not see them.

Tragic.

Now she barely talks to me and says she wont drive with me unless I stop making comments. But if she keeps doing stuff like that I honestly dont know how to just sit there quietly. I feel stuck because I cant drive on my own yet and we need to get around but I also really think she was in the wrong. AITA for yelling or was I right to be upset?

Now he’s turning to Reddit to find out whether his outburst crossed a line or if fear made his reaction understandable.

The verdict? He’s a total, utter jerk.

Hard to steer a marriage when panic is driving and trust is stuck in the back seat.

