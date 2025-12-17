A Husband Whose Wife Just Gave Birth Was Slapped With A Huge Hospital Bill That He Thought Would Come Directly Out Of His Bank Account, But He Took A Hospital Worker’s Snarky Financial Advice And The Medical Debt Was Wiped Out

Folks…take note…

Don’t like the amount offered? Then take nothing and like it! “My wife (f31) and I (m33), like many other Americans, are beleaguered under the for profit medical insurance industry. My wife gave birth to our precious first daughter in September of 2021 and we have been dealing with taking the little one to the doctor (already had an emergency room visit yay!) and what not when we receive the bill for the L&D at the hospital from September.

We were charged over 20,000 dollars for a straight forward, regular delivery with an epidural. Even though I do not like our insurance, it covered a huge chunk of the amount due. That being said, there was still over $2,000 left. Well, with my wife being a teacher and myself being a state government worker, our income isn’t exactly low, but neither is it high either. $2,000 out of pocket would put us into major debt. The hospital was very patient (at first) with trying to get paid until recently.

I had been in communication with the hospital trying to negotiate the cheapest amount possible to clear the account. The hospital still wanted close to half of the amount in order to close the account out. I countered with what we could legitimately offer and consigning myself to the addition of yet another auto debit coming out of our bank account because they weren’t going to accept my offer…but then the account representative kept interrupting me during the phone call and was being outrageously rude. I understand that we have a debt, and I’m not trying to welch on it, but don’t treat me like dirt because of this poor system that was charging my wife over 50 dollars for one frigging Advil amongst other insanity.

The account representative continued being nasty during the call and derisively suggested maybe I should go to the financial assistance program…so I did. I called the customer service line for that said program and in less than 10 minutes I was getting confirmation of the entire amount being forgiven. Apparently when you make less than 300% the federal poverty rate and you go to most non profit hospitals, they will forgive the amount.

The arrogant account representative tried to shame me into paying an outrageous price for services rendered and didn’t want to accept my offer of paying some of the bill…so now they get absolutely nothing. Don’t accept the medical bills that you receive. Fight tooth and nail to get it down, and if you’re lucky like my wife and I, you just may get it all cleared away!”

