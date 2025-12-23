A Mom Told TikTok Viewers That She Budgeted $100 For Her Four Kids For Christmas

Is Christmas about how much money you spend on your kids?

Some people probably think so, but this mom definitely isn’t one of them.

Her name is Jade and she raised some eyebrows among TikTok viewers when she said that she budgeted $100 total to spend on her four children for Christmas this year.

Jade told viewers, “We have budgeted $100 for Christmas for our four children. Is that insane? Probably, but we refuse to go into debt over Christmas. And we really want to go on a nice vacation next year.”

She continued, “And I feel like with how expensive everything is, you almost can’t have both, and we would rather travel. So “Thriftmas” is what we’re doing again this year. We did it last year, but I didn’t really keep track too much. But this year I really wanna keep track of it because I think that’s important.”

Jade then said, “So I went thrifting today after my chiropractor appointment. I believe it’s called All Good Things in Grove City, Pennsylvania. I did really well there.”

Jade showed viewers the array of Christmas gifts she bought for her kids

She said, “So far, I’m at $14.50, which leaves me with a whopping $85.50 left. I feel like I’m doing really well so far.”

In the video’s caption, Jade wrote, “What is your Christmas budget this year? Mine is $100 by choice and the refusal to buy brand new if possible. We have tried to lower our contribution to consumerism where possible!”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

It sounds like “Thriftmas” is catching on with folks out there…

