December 23, 2025 at 6:55 am

A Mom Told TikTok Viewers That She Budgeted $100 For Her Four Kids For Christmas

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about christmas

TikTok/@jaelizz22_

Is Christmas about how much money you spend on your kids?

Some people probably think so, but this mom definitely isn’t one of them.

Her name is Jade and she raised some eyebrows among TikTok viewers when she said that she budgeted $100 total to spend on her four children for Christmas this year.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@jaelizz22_

Jade told viewers, “We have budgeted $100 for Christmas for our four children. Is that insane? Probably, but we refuse to go into debt over Christmas. And we really want to go on a nice vacation next year.”

She continued, “And I feel like with how expensive everything is, you almost can’t have both, and we would rather travel. So “Thriftmas” is what we’re doing again this year. We did it last year, but I didn’t really keep track too much. But this year I really wanna keep track of it because I think that’s important.”

Jade then said, “So I went thrifting today after my chiropractor appointment. I believe it’s called All Good Things in Grove City, Pennsylvania. I did really well there.”

woman holding a gift

TikTok/@jaelizz22_

Jade showed viewers the array of Christmas gifts she bought for her kids

She said, “So far, I’m at $14.50, which leaves me with a whopping $85.50 left. I feel like I’m doing really well so far.”

In the video’s caption, Jade wrote, “What is your Christmas budget this year? Mine is $100 by choice and the refusal to buy brand new if possible. We have tried to lower our contribution to consumerism where possible!”

woman holding a gift

TikTok/@jaelizz22_

Here’s the video.

@jaeliz22_

What is your Christmas budget this year? Mine is $100 by choice & the refusal to buy brand new if possible, we have tried to lower our contribution to consumerism where possible! #budgetfriendly #christmasshopping #thriftmas #thrifting #thriftfinds

♬ original sound – ItsJade💚 –

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 10.26.00 AM A Mom Told TikTok Viewers That She Budgeted $100 For Her Four Kids For Christmas

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 10.26.16 AM A Mom Told TikTok Viewers That She Budgeted $100 For Her Four Kids For Christmas

And this individual wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 10.26.31 AM A Mom Told TikTok Viewers That She Budgeted $100 For Her Four Kids For Christmas

It sounds like “Thriftmas” is catching on with folks out there…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter