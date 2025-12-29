Woman Said A Glass Straw She Was Drinking From Broke And She Ended Up In An Emergency Room. – ‘I got a piece of glass floating around in my intestines.’

I’ve personally never used a glass straw before…

And I don’t think I’m gonna start anytime soon…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened when the glass straw she was using broke and caused her all kinds of problems.

The video showed the TikTokker in an emergency room and she said she was drinking from a glass straw…and she suddenly swallowed something.

The woman didn’t think anything of it…

Until she belched up blood two hours later.

The TikTokker went to an emergency room and she found out that she had a piece of glass in her stomach. She had to receive anesthesia and a tube down her throat at the ER.

Doctors discovered that the glass moved to her intestines.

They told the TikTokker to look for bleeding and that she should pass the shard in a few days.

She said, “So I got a piece of glass floating around in my intestines, which is awesome. They said because it already went through my esophagus and my stomach that, you know, most likely it’ll be fine.”

The TikTokker added, “Glass straws will be a no-go forever in my house. Never again. Don’t use glass straws.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Maybe it’s time to put those glass straws away for a while…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁