A Shopper Saw Egg Beaters On Sale At A Walmart Store, So She Loaded Up On Them

woman shopping at walmart

TikTok/@kellybstory

It can be hard to track down certain items in grocery stores these days, and this TikTokker knows all about it!

Her name is Kelly and she showed viewers that she got an unexpected surprise when she was grocery shopping at a Walmart store…and she decided to load up on a specific item.

woman in a walmart store

TikTok/@kellybstory

In the text overlay, a shocked Kelly wrote, “Guys, OH MY GOD.”

She zoomed in and showed viewers that there were containers of Egg Beaters for sale on the shelf.

eggs for sale in a store

TikTok/@kellybstory

Kelly grabbed containers of the Egg Beaters and piled them into her cart.

It’s safe to say that she was pretty excited by this…

In the video’s caption, Kelly wrote, “Thank the lord.”

woman in a store

TikTok/@kellybstory

Check out the video.

@kellybstory

THANK THE LORD

♬ The Victory – Amanda Rosa

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.12.19 AM A Shopper Saw Egg Beaters On Sale At A Walmart Store, So She Loaded Up On Them

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.12.57 AM A Shopper Saw Egg Beaters On Sale At A Walmart Store, So She Loaded Up On Them

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 9.13.28 AM A Shopper Saw Egg Beaters On Sale At A Walmart Store, So She Loaded Up On Them

She hit the jackpot and she wasn’t shy about grabbing them all for herself!

