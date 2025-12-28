A Teen Was Sent With Her Brother To Get Ice Cream For The Whole Family, But He Only Bought Two Tubs So She Ended Up Getting Blamed For His Choice

This teenager was feeling proud after earning an academic award, and a quick family ice-cream run seemed like an easy, harmless celebration.

Her dad even handed over his card and sent her and her older brother to pick out treats for all four of them. But the moment they parked, her brother took the card, told her to stay in the car, and handled it himself.

Only when they got home did she discover he’d brought back just two tubs—and somehow she was suddenly the villain.

AITA for only getting two tubs of icecream for my family? I, (15F) recently got an academic award for honor roll grades in all my classes. Tonight, my dad (49m) brought up that me and my brother (19m) should go out and get the whole family of four (including me) ice cream. My dad gives me his card, and we drive a town over to get the ice cream. We get there and before we’re even parked my brother tells me to wait in the car. I give him my dad’s card and I wait. He comes out with one bag and we drive home.

All is well…

When we got home, we put the ice cream on the kitchen counter and go upstairs to put our coats away. As I’m coming down the stairs my mom (48f) asks why I only got 2 tubs. I tell her I’m not the one who went inside. My mom starts to get mad at me and calls me selfish because apparently only getting two tubs meant that I only wanted me and my brother to eat and have them just watch.

Come again?

I tell her again, i’m not the one who went inside to get the ice cream. My brother comes down and my mom starts yelling at him. As we sit down to eat my dad tells my brother that he saw that he didn’t pay with his card, but he said my brother should’ve used my dad’s card. My dad also points at me and says “I’m not just blaming you, i’m blaming her too because i gave her my card.”

Wow.

I didn’t say anything and after we ate my mom tried to take my phone. It feels like recently I’ve been taking the blame for all my brothers mistakes and it’s not fair cause he’s a grown man and I’m a 15yr old girl. If anyone also has advice for setting those boundaries with my parents as-well? AITA?

With her parents repeatedly lumping her into his mistakes, she’s left confused, frustrated, and unsure how to set boundaries in a house that won’t assign blame fairly.

Now she’s turning to Reddit to find out whether she mishandled anything, or whether her family dynamic is the real issue.

This person says NTA, and that her family is emotionally manipulative.

This person says her family owes her an apology.

And this person says none of this really makes sense.

Funny how two ice-cream tubs can melt faster than accountability in that household.

