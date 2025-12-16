A Teenager Who Dislikes Religion Refused To Go To Church With His Mom, Even When She Asked Him To On Mother’s Day

If you push teenagers to do just about anything, chances are that they’re gonna instinctively rebel and do the opposite of what you want them to do.

The kid who wrote this story on Reddit admits that he despises religion, and that’s the big reason that he doesn’t want to go to church with his mom on Mother’s Day.

AITA for not doing what my mom wants on Mother’s day? “I (M17) am openly atheistic, but come from a MASSIVELY religious family. My mom knows about my disdain for religion, but always tries to guilt me into going. Just to explain my feelings for the church, I don’t like it.

I don’t like the church and religion as a whole. Fear mongering, disdain of others’ beliefs, demonizing people, and overall having cult-like qualities have turned me away. For example, my grandmother is in the church choir. My mother tries, on every christian holiday, to get me to go to “support her.” Whenever I say no, she guilts me saying it’s “a few times a year.” Essentially, she uses every excuse she can to convert me to Christianity. This year, my mom said she REALLY wanted to go to church with me for Mother’s Day.

I told her no, as I usually do when she asks, and as usual, she tried to guilt me into going. “I do everything you want. It is one day a year. You can’t stomach one hour for your mom?” This is the stuff she says to me. AITA?”

This is turning out to be a big conflict between Mother and Son.

