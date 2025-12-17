A Teenager’s Mom Didn’t Invite Him On A Vacation, So He Told Her He Didn’t Want To Spend Mother’s Day With Her

You can tell by the way this teenager wrote this story on Reddit that he’s having a hard time with his mom.

AITA for telling my mom to spend Mother’s Day with her boyfriend’s kids after she took them on vacation and didn’t invite me? “My (M15) parents are divorced. My mom has a boyfriend that she’s been dating since December, and he has two kids (F10) and (F14) that I’ve met a few times.

So backstory: My mom and I always spend my school breaks doing something fun together. My dad never offers to take me anywhere or do anything fun, so she always makes plans for the two of us even when it’s technically my week with him. He doesn’t mind. So for Spring Break, I thought I was going to spend it with my mom as I always do. She wasn’t sure what our plans were when I asked, and then she still wouldn’t answer when I kept asking.

A few days before I found out that she was going to my grandpa’s sister’s vacation home with her boyfriend and his kids, and I assumed I was going too, but then she never invited me. She never even asked if I had plans with my dad until the night before Spring Break (because she knew that I didn’t), and then just suggested I make some plans with my cousins.

So yeah, I was kind of annoyed that she didn’t invite me, and I told her after she came back that I was disappointed that we didn’t do anything together. She told me her boyfriend slept most of the time and she had some “girl time” with his daughters, so I probably wouldn’t have had fun. So back to now. She asked me yesterday if I wanted to see a movie and go to dinner together for Mother’s Day.

I told her no and maybe she can spend it having “girl time” with her boyfriend’s kids instead. She told me that was mean and then walked away, and hasn’t really spoken to me since yesterday. AITA for what I said and not wanting to spend the day with her?”

