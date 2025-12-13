December 13, 2025 at 10:55 am

A TikTokker Bought Ben Platt’s Met Gala 2023 Outfit From A Secondhand Website

by Matthew Gilligan

It would be kinda cool to own a personal piece of property that used to belong to a celebrity you admire, right?

You betcha!

And the guy you’re about to meet hit the jackpot.

His name is Angelo and he posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how he scored an outfit that was previously worn by actor and singer Ben Platt.

Angelo said, “I bought someone’s Met Gala look on The RealReal.”

He added, “The only men’s suit that came up when I looked for it was Ben Platt wearing it at the Met Gala in 2023. Could this be Ben Platt’s actual Met Gala look?”

Angelo tried on the suit and said, “The only question I’m left with is, who sold this on The RealReal?”

In an email, the TikTokker wrote, “The estimated value of the pieces together on TRR was $20,000. I think this estimate is actually low. In the end, after rebates and discounts, I paid
$2,300.”

Here’s the video.

@dermangelo

Thank you Ben! #fashion #therealreal #benplatt #wiederhoeft #dermangelo #metgala

♬ 10 minutes! Fashionable and bright jazz piano(1127989) – nyansuke

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up and shared a photo.

That’s a pretty sweet score!

