A TikTokker Said He Used His Owala Water Bottle to Fight Off a Pair of Home Invaders

Truth is definitely stranger than fiction, and this story is a perfect example!

A man named Binoy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about he fought off two home invaders…using his Owala water bottle.

Binoy told viewers, “If you’ve seen the video about the Owala water bottle that was used to fight off two home intruders, that was me.”

He said that it just got dark outside and he heard the handle on his patio door start to jiggle. Binoy said he set his alarm and it went almost immediately.

It was obvious to the TikTokker that someone was breaking into his place.

Binoy wanted something to help defend himself, and he grabbed his Owala water bottle.

He continued, “I got up and walked towards the door. Through the cracking glass, I saw two men, both with their hoods up. One of them had a long pick and a hammer.”

Binoy said he yelled at the men. One of them backed away, but the other man didn’t budge.

The TikTokker went outside and one of the would-be intruders came at him.

He said, “I was holding the bottle like this, and as he lunged at me, I swung once, hit him kind of on the temple, and then again on the side of his head.”

The man engaged him again and Binoy said, “I gave him a couple of very, very hard hits on the top of his head. He stumbled backwards and then started trying to climb back over the fence.”

Binoy added that he threw the intruder’s backpack over his fence because, “I did not want them coming back for it.”

He told viewers, “Shout out to Owala for low-key saving my life. Stay safe, everyone.”

Here’s the video.

Owala needs to make this guy a spokesman for the company!

