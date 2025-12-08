December 8, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A TikTokker Said She Learned That She’s Supposed To Grease Her Kitchen Aid Mixer

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta take care of those kitchen appliances if you want them to last a long time, ya know?

And this TikTokker knows all about it!

Her name is Caroline and she took to the social media platform to tell viewers that she recently learned something important: she claims that folks are supposed to re-grease their Kitchen Aid mixers.

Caroline said she stumbled across a post that informed her she should be re-greasing her Kitchen Aid mixer.

She said, “I was like, ‘What grease?’ It turns out inside of here in the gears, you’re supposed to re-grease that every so often. So, that’s what we’re going to do today. Thrilling Friday here.”

Caroline showed viewers how she opened up the device and got busy re-greasing.

She said, “Maybe the rest of you in the world knew this, that you were supposed to be doing this more often, but I really feel like if you were we’d be talking about this more. This is an intricate job.”

Caroline put the mixer back together and she told viewers that she followed Mr. Mixer’s advice on YouTube about how to do the re-greasing.

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Grease that mixer up and see how it works for you!

