A TikTokker Talked About the Unsettling Conversation She Had With an Uber Driver About Passenger Safety

Have you ever thought about what is the safest place to sit when you’re getting a ride with an Uber driver?

A woman named Kate tackled that interesting subject in a viral video on TikTok.

Kate told viewers that she got into an Uber vehicle and sat behind the driver.

She explained, “The driver, who was a male, let’s say around 30 years old, says, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, can I ask you a question? Why do women always sit behind the driver?’”

Kate told him, “I don’t know. I didn’t intentionally sit behind you; it just worked out that way.”

The TikTokker told the driver that she’s heard passengers should sit behind the driver because it’s the safest place to sit in a car.

She said, “I’m in the safest seat in the car, so that’s, I think, why maybe women sit in that seat.”

The driver then said to her, “What if I were to recline my seat, roll it back, trap your legs, and turn around and choke you out?”

Kate continued, “I guess I was thinking more about danger outside of the car. And he was like, ‘I just think you’re an idiot because, I won’t do it, but I could just roll my seat back, trap you, and you wouldn’t even be able to kick me.’”

The driver told Kate to always sit behind the passenger seat and said, “If I lock you in the car, I have to go all the way around to get to your door. But if you feel unsafe, you could just get out of that door and run away.’”

Kate said she thought the driver was really trying to give her good advice and she asked viewers, “When you get in an Uber alone, do you choose a specific seat?”

Safety first and safety always, friends!

