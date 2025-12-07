A Traveler Said He Had A Hard Time Getting Back The iPad He Left On An American Airlines Flight

All I can say is…what is wrong with some people?!?!

A TikTokker named Max posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the frustrating experience he had after he left his iPad on an American Airlines flight.

Max told viewers he got off of his American Airlines flight…and he remembered that he left his iPad on the plane.

Max asked an American Airlines employee for his iPad and she responded by rolling her eyes at him.

He said, “Some people hold great importance to their iPad, and I am one of those people.”

The employee called someone and told Max that his iPad was at the Lost and Found.

When he asked if he could go retrieve, he was told he couldn’t.

Max got the run-around from another employee who said they didn’t want to retrieve his iPad for him.

Jokingly, Max said, “Oh, shall I use my magic powers then?”

Max had to fill out an online form and he was told it would take 90 days for him to get his iPad back.

He said, “What are you playing at American Airlines? Fuming.”

Max then said that he was on a brand trip with Netflix and and he got help from the folks there to get his iPad back from American Airlines.

How annoying!

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

This was a pretty wild story!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.