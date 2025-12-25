A Waymo Vehicle Hit A Beloved Neighborhood Cat And The Whole Block Is Coming Together To Remember It

Self-driving cars have come a long way, and the data is already showing that they are much safer than human driven vehicles.

Of course, they aren’t perfect yet, and one vehicle from Waymo hit and killed a cat that was beloved by its owners and the bodega where it lived. Now the whole neighborhood is coming together to give it a proper memorial.

One TikToker made a video of it, which had a large picture of the cat and mounds of flowers. The caption of the video said, “The memorial has grown. I’ve left flowers every day.”

They clearly loved the cat.

They show some of the candles and flowers. The caption goes on, “Today one KitKat for you and one for me.”

She put a KitKat candy bar on the memorial.

What a sweet memorial.

The caption ends with, “If you’re around, give Mike (the owner) some love. He’s struggling more than anyone right now.”

Losing a pet is always difficult.

The description of the video says, “If you’re not a 16th street regular, this can seem silly, but this cat meant so much to this community. If you knew KitKat, you’d understand.”

I think everyone can understand how sad it is when a neighborhood cat gets hit by a car.

It is nice to see the community coming together.

@frijolefiddler if you’re not a 16th street regular this can seem silly but this cat meant so much to this community. if you knew kitkat you’d understand. support randas market and give Mike some love. #sf #kitkat ♬ sonido original – 🔥🔥🔥

A sad story, but hopeful that the neighborhood is coming together.

