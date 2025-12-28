A Wildlife Expert Warned People Against Burying Their Turtles For Their Winter Hibernation

Yes, you read that headline correctly…

Apparently, some turtle owners out there take it upon themselves to bury their turtles when it’s time for them to hibernate for the winter.

But a turtle expert named Dan stitched a video from a TikTokker who talked about burying her turtles in her backyard and he sounded off about why he thinks people need to stop doing this.

After the stitched video from the original TikTokker, Dan said, “It’s turtle day! Time for my yearly crash out!”

Referring to burying turtles, Dan said, “This is a horrible idea. Eastern box turtles will bury themselves when winter comes.”

Dan continued, “If they have trouble burying in the soil, do what I do.”

The TikTokker said he makes the room where he keeps his turtles colder than usual and put a container of dirt in the room so the turtles can bury themselves.

Dan said, “When you bury them, you don’t give them a choice. You send them, and then you pull them back up, whether they’re ready to or not.”

The TikTokker added that forcing hibernation on turtles can lead to negative health effects on those little rascals.

This is good info to know!

Check out the video.

This guy thinks this is a really bad idea…

