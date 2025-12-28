December 28, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Wildlife Expert Warned People Against Burying Their Turtles For Their Winter Hibernation

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about turtles

TikTok/@dantheturtleman

Yes, you read that headline correctly…

Apparently, some turtle owners out there take it upon themselves to bury their turtles when it’s time for them to hibernate for the winter.

But a turtle expert named Dan stitched a video from a TikTokker who talked about burying her turtles in her backyard and he sounded off about why he thinks people need to stop doing this.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@dantheturtleman

After the stitched video from the original TikTokker, Dan said, “It’s turtle day! Time for my yearly crash out!”

Referring to burying turtles, Dan said, “This is a horrible idea. Eastern box turtles will bury themselves when winter comes.”

a turtle sitting outside

TikTok/@dantheturtleman

Dan continued, “If they have trouble burying in the soil, do what I do.”

The TikTokker said he makes the room where he keeps his turtles colder than usual and put a container of dirt in the room so the turtles can bury themselves.

Dan said, “When you bury them, you don’t give them a choice. You send them, and then you pull them back up, whether they’re ready to or not.”

The TikTokker added that forcing hibernation on turtles can lead to negative health effects on those little rascals.

This is good info to know!

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@dantheturtleman

Check out the video.

@dantheturtleman

STOP BURYING YOUR TURTLES 🐢‼️ #animals #wildlife #reptiles

♬ original sound – Dan 🐢

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.01.54 AM A Wildlife Expert Warned People Against Burying Their Turtles For Their Winter Hibernation

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.02.54 AM A Wildlife Expert Warned People Against Burying Their Turtles For Their Winter Hibernation

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.03.16 AM A Wildlife Expert Warned People Against Burying Their Turtles For Their Winter Hibernation

This guy thinks this is a really bad idea…

