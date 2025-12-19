A Young Woman’s Roommate Has Guests Over Until All Hours Of The Night, So She Changed The WiFi Password And Won’t Tell Her The New One

Having roommates when you’re young is fun and exciting!

AITA for changing the WiFi password and not telling my roommate? “My (19F) roommate let’s call her C (20F) and I have been living together for about 8 months. At first it was fine, but lately it’s become unbearable. She’s one of those people who CONSTANTLY has things going on.

She has people over. Constantly. It’s not just a few friends on a Friday, it’s like 4-6 people almost every night of the week. They’re loud, they take over the living room, and they eat my food. I’ve come home to find my entire fridge raided and gone more than once. I’m not a hermit, but I value my peace and quiet, especially after classes. I basically just hide in my room with my headphones on.

I’ve tried talking to her about it three times. I was polite at first, then more direct. Each time she gets super apologetic, says “you’re right, I’ll tone it down,” and then nothing changes. Last week I even left a note on the fridge asking her to please not have people over after 10 pm on weeknights. She texted me “okay, got it!!” and then that very night had a bunch of people over until 1 am. Last night was the final straw. She was having another one of her “movie nights” and there were like 8 people here. They were being so loud I could hear them over my game. I went out to get a glass of water and one of her guy friends was trying to figure out how to use my expensive coffee machine that I specifically told her not to touch.

I just lost it. I went back to my room, logged into the router settings, and changed the WiFi password. It’s like 20 characters long, so she’ll never guess it in a million years. Literally two minutes later I hear a bunch of “omg, the WiFi isn’t working!!” from the living room. C comes and knocks on my door, asks if the internet is down for me too. I just said “Nope, works fine for me.” She asked what the password was and I told her I changed it. She just stared at me and then asked why. I told her the internet is for residents, not her friend circle, and that I was tired of it all. She got FURIOUS. She said I was being a psycho, passive-aggressive, and controlling. I said I was being effective since talking didn’t work. She and her friends all went off to another house, but since then she’s giving me the silent treatment. She texted me that I’m a huge ***** and that I’m making her living situation “hostile.” A part of me feels bad, but honestly, I just wanted my apartment back. I pay for half the internet, I should be able to use it in peace. AITA?”

