Adult Grandchild Moves In With Grandma, But His Grandma Criticizes Everything He Does And Snoops When He’s Not Looking

AITA for Dismissing everything my Grandma is saying to me and arguing with her? I am 20 years old and she’s 70. I recently moved in with her a few months back because the job market in my previous state was terrible and she offered her house to me. And for the record, we usually have a pretty good relationship.

I don’t think OP should have to spend his own money on a company car either.

So this morning, while I was eating breakfast, My Grandma, who I’ll refer here as Nana, Was getting on to me about how I spend my money (For some more context: I have a job at Rytech Restoration for about 8 hours a day) She was mad because that I spent money on Gas for a company vehicle and none of my team was there to see. And I had explained to her that’s not how we function and that there are no available Gas Cards except 1.

Nana had another criticism.

Then she moved on to how I spend my free time. See when I get done and home from work, I usually in the Sunroom of our house on my phone or on my Switch 2. She has a problem with that because it rots my brain and I should have better hobbies like Science and Geography. Or so she says. I responded to her that my free time was my business and that I didn’t support a dictator. Her favorite person in the government is a highly known person who is very controversial. I view them in a negative light, she views them in a positive light.

I don’t think living with Nana is going to work out.

We both argued more about it. With me saying how it was none of her business how I spend my free time and that I’m 20 years old. She countered that I’m living in her house and so what she says goes and that I’m still a kid and don’t know how the world works. She went on to say that I don’t help out and that I don’t do anything I have paid for groceries by myself and bought them with her. I help walk her dogs, I help with her yard work and her neighbors yards (Neighbors against my desire) Drive her to stores, fix her food, etc.

Nana is quite the snoop.

She says I don’t Shower and do personal hygiene when she can literally hear the water running and me under it, knowing that my toothpaste and deodorant bottles are slowly getting emptied. She knows this because she goes into my room when I’m not looking and goes around. She also says that I don’t do my clothes or make my lunch for work, when, when I try to do so, she says she’ll take care of it

Nana seems to want OP to move out.

Eventually it got to the point where she said that if I don’t like it, I can go back to my old state. Which I refused. And so I left to go to work and we didn’t talk before I left. Now I am wondering if I went too far. And if I should apologize.

Nana was either in a bad mood at breakfast, or she really wants to annoy OP until he moves out. Twenty is not a kid. She needs to let him make his own decisions or give him a date he needs to leave.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion on how to handle these conversations.

Another person tells him not to bother arguing.

Here are a couple theories about why his grandmother is criticizing him.

He may want to take the hygiene comments to heart.

She either means well, or she wants him to move out.

