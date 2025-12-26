Airplane Passenger Struggled With Putting Her Carry-On In The Overhead Bin, But A Rude Passenger Tried To Remove Her Bag And Mansplain

Putting your luggage in the overhead bins can be quite tricky.

This woman carefully loaded her carry-on in the plane’s overhead bin.

But a passenger who arrived late tried to shove his bags and remove hers.

She snapped at him, telling him to leave her bag alone.

Was her reaction justified? Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA- F (49) telling a stranger (M 50+) to stop trying to bully me and the passenger next to me? I was sitting in BC on a flight to YYZ from YVR. The overhead bin space is allocated above our seats and is a little tricky. I had to finesse my carry-on flat, not sideways, because the bins are lower in height. My seatmate looked up from her laptop and laughed with me as I took a moment to figure it out. She said she had the same issue.

This woman was able to fix her carry-on in the bin and finally closed it.

It was sorted, I closed the full bin, and settled in for our flight. A man and a woman come rushing onto the flight just after last call. He’s huffing and complaining under his breath. He has two carry-ons and a huge backpack and starts opening bins left and right, trying to stuff his bags wherever he can.

The man yelled at her and told her she did it wrong.

Then he opens ours, yells at us, and says we did it wrong. He claims we obviously don’t know a thing about loading bags. He pulls out our luggage, puts his in, and tries to stuff our bags sideways. He starts swearing because, obviously, the bins won’t close.

She yelled back, telling him to stop bullying them.

I get up and tell him not to remove our bags and to put them back. He glares at me, again tries to tell me I’m wrong, and keeps banging the bin on my luggage. Finally, I look at him and tell him to stop trying to mansplain how to do something we had already figured out before he came on board. He decided to play a game of bag Tetris.

The man’s wife apologized to them and told them he was having a bad day.

I was firm and annoyed. Then, the flight attendant came and told this man to leave our bags and sit down. She took his bags away for gate check and put ours back, and that was that. His wife looked embarrassed, apologized, and said her husband had a bad day. After I sat down, I felt bad about raising my voice. AITA?

Just because he was having a bad day doesn’t mean he could disrespect anyone.

