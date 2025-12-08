Amateur Photographer’s Friend Wanted Her To Take Pictures In A Cemetery On Halloween, But She Thought That Would Be Disrespectful

Everyone deals with death and dying differently, and often those attitudes extend to specific people, places and things.

What would you do if you felt your friends were taking Halloween a little too far?

One young woman recently asked for advice about this topic.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for refusing to take my friend’s Halloween pictures at a cemetery?

I (19F) do photography as a hobby.

I’ve got my own camera and equipment, and my friends usually ask me to take their pictures for holidays or fun little shoots.

This year, our friend group is going trick or treating and then going to a party.

A great time for photography practice.

Our friend group is just four people- me, my boyfriend, and two of my friends who I’ll call A and B.

We all thought it would be fun to take photos before we go trick-or-treating.

A told me she found the perfect spot to match the aesthetic.. a cemetery.

She didn’t like this idea.

I immediately said I wasn’t comfortable with that.

It’s not some old or abandoned place, it’s an active cemetery where people are still being buried and families still visit.

I told A that I just didn’t feel right taking pictures there because it felt disrespectful and creepy.

Her boyfriend took her side.

I tried to be nice about it and said if she really wanted to do it there, I could just wait in the car and my boyfriend could take the photos if he was fine with it.

He immediately said no too, because he agreed that it would be disrespectful.

Then A said, completely serious, “At the one I found, they’re fertilizer by now.”

This is a valid point.

My boyfriend tried to reason with her, saying “What if that was your grandma’s grave? Would you want people disrespecting it like that?” And she just brushed it off.

Since then, things have been tense.

A has been cold toward me, and B told me I should’ve just agreed to it because now I’m making it a big deal and causing drama.

It doesn’t need to be that deep.

I really didn’t mean to make things awkward.

I just didn’t feel comfortable doing a photoshoot in a cemetery, especially when it would be my camera and name attached to the pictures.

So.. AITA for refusing to take my friend’s Halloween photos at a cemetery and “causing drama” in my friend group?

Hmm, that could go one of two ways. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Nothing spookier than friend drama on Halloween.

