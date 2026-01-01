Applicant Initially Got Rejected For A Job Posting, But They Were Hired For The Same Role Months Later When The Hiring Team Admitted Their Mistake

Hiring decisions can feel completely random, especially when the right fit gets overlooked the first time around.

This employee experienced this when they were rejected for a job, only to get hired for the exact same role months later.

They discovered a truth about the current job market that was both ironic and deeply satisfying.

Keep reading for the full story!

I was rejected for the job I currently have. Applied for a position at my company six months ago. Got the generic “we’ve decided to move forward with other candidates” email.

But when the job opened up again, the outcome was quite different the second time around.

Fast forward to last month — same role opened up again. Different hiring manager this time. Sailed through the interview and got an offer. Been doing the job for three weeks now.

The applicant soon learned the real reason they weren’t chosen the first time.

Turns out I’m replacing the person they hired instead of me, who quit after four months because they couldn’t handle it. Really makes you wonder what these hiring decisions are actually based on.

Funny how quickly “we’re moving forward with other candidates” becomes “please start Monday.”

What did Reddit make of all this?

This particular commenter doesn’t think too highly of most managers.

Automatic filtering does job applicants a real disservice.

A lot of times, a job rejection isn’t the candidate’s fault at all.

Honesty is actually nowhere to be found in the job application process as a whole.

This applicant’s rejection ended up being the setup for one very satisfying comeback.

Nothing beats quietly proving you were the right choice all along.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.