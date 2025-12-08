Artist Created A Cute MMO Couple For An Old Commission And Posted It Online, But She Never Expected It To Resurface In A Cheating Scandal Six Years Later

Art can live a very long life, especially when posted online.

This woman suddenly faced drama over a six-year-old MMO couple art commission.

A married man confessed his affair to her and demanded that she delete the old artwork she had made.

She thinks it’s not her problem, so she didn’t agree to remove her artwork.

Do you agree? Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

I unknowingly ruined a marriage with my artwork 6 years ago, I got an art commission request from a client. She asked me to draw her and her boyfriend’s player characters from an MMO game doing cute couple things. I accepted. I finished the artwork. Blue loved it.

This woman posted her art online.

I posted the art online as I usually do. I didn’t think much of it. That art commission eventually got buried into the depths of my online gallery. It was covered up by 6 years of more commissions, projects, and personal pieces.

She received a random comment on that specific art from 6 years ago.

Fast forward to 2024. Suddenly, last month, I got a comment on that art piece from a blank account accusing Blue of being a cheater and homewrecker. Because the account had no posts and a generic name, I figured it was someone trolling with a sock puppet. I deleted the comment, blocked the account, and moved on with my life.

She also received a private message.

Then today, I received an odd DM from a completely different account. It was also blank. The stats said it was created 15 minutes before the DM landed in my inbox. This new account explained he was Green. He said he had an affair with Blue.

She found out that the art she made was about an affair.

Green is married. He confessed the affair to his wife and was trying to fix things. But that art commission from 6 years ago was bothering her. He requested I remove that piece from the internet.

She made another art for Blue, but this second piece wasn’t being asked to be removed.

Here’s the weird part. Blue commissioned me again earlier this year for a second art piece featuring the same two MMO characters. Green and likely his wife seem to be unaware of this. There was no ask about removing the second piece. I did post the second piece, as well. It was on the same website as the first.

She’s confused.

Green only asked me to remove the first piece. It’s buried in 6 years of posts. It is puzzling to me how they were able to find that one but not the most recent second one.

She decided not to delete it.

As a note, I don’t know any of these people in real life. They’re just random internet strangers to me. I’ve been minding my own business for 6 years, and suddenly I had tea land right in my lap. And if the guy who sent me that DM happens to read this, I’m not deleting the art. Sorry, I’m not the one who cheated.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

It’s not the artist’s responsibility to clean up other people’s messes.

