The Minor’s Ledger: How a Determined Kid Who Started Working at 13 Forced a Hard Boundary on His Exploitative Family

A lot of teenagers have a job. This can be a great way for them to learn responsibility in the working world while also earning some spending money or money they can save up for expenses like a car or college.

But what would you do if you were a working teen whose parents expected you to give them your money, not to help pay for things like food or rent but to spoil your younger siblings? Would you be happy to help your parents afford to give your siblings nice things, or would you be upset because it’s your money that you should be spending on yourself?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he was so frustrated with his parents taking his money that he quit his job. Now his parents are punishing him for not having a job, and he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for quitting my part time job to stop my parents using my money on my siblings? I (16m) started doing things to make money when I was 13. Babysitting, mowing lawns, running errands for neighbors, and stuff like that. Then I was able to help out at a friends parents store for a bit of extra cash. Then I was finally able to get a real part time job.

But he didn’t get to spend the money on himself.

The thing is the money wasn’t ever really mine. My parents are bad with money and they like to spoil my younger siblings (10f, 8m, 7m and 5f). So their money gets spent on them and then they freak because they don’t have money for Christmas or their birthdays and they have put a lot of pressure on me to give it to them. Sometimes they stole it and when I confided in some other adults about it I was told that being under 18 meant there was nothing I could do except trying to talk it out.

Talking didn’t help.

I did try. But talking to my parents is so frustrating and they didn’t care about logic or how calm I am or how well I make my point. I rehearsed before talking to them and everything. They argued back each time that my siblings are younger and they don’t deserve to be hurt because of my bad teenage attitude or my entitlement because I think I should be treated the same as them when I’m way older.

This would be so frustrating.

For three years running they were taking money from me to spend on my siblings. Not just for their birthdays or Christmas but other times too. For no other reason than just because. I argued back a few times in frustration too but you know that never goes anywhere and a couple of weeks ago I quit my job and I told my parents I won’t work again until I’m out of their house.

They’re punishing him for not having a job.

They grounded me until yesterday and we fought about it yesterday. I’ll be grounded in another week if I don’t get my job back or get another one. They told me it was a selfish and stupid thing to do. They told me I should understand life isn’t always equal and I’m expecting too much from them. AITA?

I think he should get a job but set up a bank account the parents don’t have access to. He should save the money for college, a car or an apartment someday. His parents should not be stealing his money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some encouragement not to get a job.

One person suggests hiding his money.

This person offers a suggestion of what to say to the parents.

Here are some suggestions to avoid being at home.

There’s no point in working if all of your money gets stolen and you can’t use it for anything you want or need. His parents are horrible to expect him to work but give him all of his money. The parents are the ones who should be paying for everything their kids need, and if they can’t afford to do that, the parents are the ones who need to get another job, not him.

I hope he takes some of the suggestions in the comments. Getting an internship and joining clubs at school could look good on a college application and possibly even help him get some scholarships which would be money he would get to use on himself.

He definitely shouldn’t give his parents any more money.