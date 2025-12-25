Babysitter Refused To Watch Extra Kids She’d Never Met, So Her Brother-In-Law Accused Her Of Ruining His Night Out

People often rely on family for childcare, but that trust only works when everyone respects clear boundaries.

One woman had spent three years babysitting her sister’s kids without complaint — as long as expectations stayed reasonable.

So when her brother-in-law suddenly showed up with extra kids she’d never agreed to watch, she refused to be ambushed into free labor.

AITA for telling my sister I am never babysitting or being childcare for her and her husband again? My (29f) sister (32f) asked me if I could babysit Thursday and Friday afternoons after school for her and her husband while they work. I said sure, no problem. I love my niece and nephew, and I love spending time with them. It was also a nice way to get to know her husband’s two kids better when they had them. It has worked great for three years I have been doing it.

Then I started doing an occasional Saturday night for their date nights. For a while I have had some issues with her husband. There were nights he didn’t have his kids from a previous relationship, but he wanted me to babysit as well, and I never felt comfortable with this. When it is his parenting time, absolutely no problem.

So last Saturday I was supposed to babysit for them to have a kid-free night after months of craziness due to Covid. My sister’s husband shows up with all the kids (because it was their parenting time) AND his ex’s younger child and her boyfriend’s kids. Nobody said anything to me.

I never agreed to have all those kids, and at the door he acted like a jerk because I told him I was not babysitting all those kids. I called my sister, and she said she had no idea he would do that.

I told her that I am tired of him pushing and that last night crossed a line for me, and I am not willing to subject myself to the pressure again. Not to mention it made me feel like an jerk having to deal with it while all the kids were standing there. Some of whom I had never laid eyes on before. My sister is understandably hurt but said she understands. AITA?

Ultimately, her sister’s husband is the one who broke their agreement.

She stuck to the deal they’d actually made, not the one he hoped to push on her.

He’ll have to find someone else to take advantage of, because it’s not going to be her.

