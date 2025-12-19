‘Big sister advice that you need to hear.’ – Financial Advisor Talked About Five Bad Habits That Are Keeping Young Women Broke

Young folks…you better pay attention to what this woman has to say!

Actually, a lot of older folks should probably listen up, because this is universal knowledge that everyone should think about.

A TikTokker named Mia took to the social media platform to tell young women that they’re engaging in five bad spending habits that are leaving them broke at the end of the day.

Mia told viewers, “Honestly, if you’re struggling with a compulsion to spend, delete social media. The pressure can’t get you if you can’t see it.”

She continued, “You’re not going to like what I have to say in this video, but this is some big sister advice that you need to hear that I wish someone had told me.”

Mia said that people don’t always have to buy everything that catches their eye. She said, “It’s not essential. If you really like something, save up for it. I guarantee if you waited 30 days to buy it, you wouldn’t want it anymore.”

Mia said young people need to be saving money and she added, “Make your own money,” she asserted.

She then listed off five things that she thinks are keeping young women broke as a joke.

They’re buying things they think are “cool” or “aesthetic.” They believe they absolutely must have the latest, trending things. They’re not focusing on saving money because they think there’s no point to it. They mistakenly believe they’re too busy to make extra money. They think a man will take care of them and they won’t have to put the work in.

Now get out there and stack that paper!

Take a look at the video.

It’s time to get smart with your money, folks!

