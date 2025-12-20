Boss At Short Staffed Airport Prioritizes One Client Above All The Others, So The Others Have To Wait Much Longer Than Normal

Imagine working at a company that’s short staffed. If your boss told you to stop what you were doing and prioritize one particular client, would you do it even if you knew it would make other clients have to wait a long time?

That’s the situation the employee in this story found themselves in. Let’s see how they handled it.

Cargo gets priority? You got it boss! I work as a ramp agent in a regioanl airport in Europe. We’ve beem suffering a workers shortage for years now, bit it has finally become crtical: we do not have anymore the personell to operate all the flights. Our most paying customer is a famous cargo company, who is really picky about rules and such, plus they want a really specific amoumt of workers under the flight.

The boss wants to keep this company happy.

In order to cover for that our boss told us “if you are called for the cargo, just drop what you are doing and run to the cargo! They are our top customers, we have to give them priority” You got it boss!

But a bunch of other companies might get upset!

Today we have some sickeness so we had to pull everybody from all the other flights. The flight I’m currently under could have been finished in 3 minutes and now it will be delayed by i don’t know how long. Have fun with all the complaints from the other companies!

Being short staffed at a busy time can make it impossible to please everyone. The boss had to prioritize, but did he do it correctly?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

When you’re short staffed, someone is going to have to wait.

