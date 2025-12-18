Boss Gives Employee A Nearly Impossible Last Minute Task, So The Employee Books A Flight, Receiving Praise From The Executives But Not His Boss

Imagine working for a boss who blames you for his mistakes and takes credit when you do a great job.

If he dropped a nearly impossible task on your desk at the last minute and expected you to fail, would you admit defeat or find a way to prove him wrong?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation and accomplishes the task in the way his boss wasn’t expecting and disapproved of.

Let’s read all the details.

MC on boss lead to new job and him being fired Nearly 30 years ago I worked for the US National Sales company for a major automotive brand. I was in product planning working on the launch of new model vehicles but was junior level at the time. My boss was a really particular on things and was the type that when he did something wrong then it was someone else’s fault or if it was a good thing that happened, he would take all the credit.

His boss gave him an urgent task.

One Friday he dumped in my lap that a shipment of wheels and tires had to be sent to Europe for following Monday as part of a photoshoot. This was the same trip that he had previously denied my travel request to support the event. Also, he knew about these wheels and tires a week or more prior and I think he was trying to make me look bad by dumping it on me last minute. When i asked him about how I was supposed to get these packed and shipped for arrival in 2-days he told me to just get it done and not to bother him with the detail. Further, he wanted the wheels and tires back ASAP after the photoshoot. Trigger MC on this.

He did what he had to do.

So I booked a flight to Europe and took the wheels and tires as over-sized luggage. I then rented a van, collected the wheels and tires, and took them to the photoshoot. I took care of business, hung around for the next two days and then took the wheels and tires back with me on return flight on Tuesday morning. What was so sweet was that the executives on site were very impressed by my dedication to make the photoshoot a success. Apparently, one of the executives sent a note to my boss, praising my support in making the event work.

His boss wasn’t impressed.

To say my boss was mad at me was understatement. However, what could he do but take the credit as his plan? Shortly after this I was offered the role of as Vehicle Manager in Corporate Communications group which I gladly took, even though my boss tried to prevent it. My former boss was let go about 4 months later. Apparently, he had no one else to blame for his mess ups.

What a horrible boss!

He received praise, and his boss was mad at him. You really can’t win.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a very good point.

Another person agrees that they did the right thing.

Here’s another story about business travel.

The boss really wasn’t a good boss.

There was really no reason to be upset.

