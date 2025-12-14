Boss Rejected Employee’s Time Sheet For Not Being Specific Enough, So This Employee Started Including Every Single Detail During His Workday

Some bosses demand too much from their employees.

Imagine having to fill out a time sheet for work, but every time you do, your boss complains that you didn’t do it right. Would you ask for guidance or be as detailed as possible?

In this story, an employee was writing his time sheet just as his trainer had taught him, but his boss was not satisfied and wanted him to make it more specific.

So he did.

Can you make your time sheet more specific? I was taught how to write the time sheet by the person who was training me. I had to write when I arrived at my work, how long my drive was to the other office, my lunch break, and how much gas was. So I wrote on my time sheet, I was in at 8:01AM I took my lunch break at 12:33PM, and I clocked out at 6:05PM. I was pretty specific about how I went about my day and said that the gas station was approximately $2.15. And I drove approximately 35 minutes to the other office. I wrote at the end of the week 42 hours and 20 minutes (though it was probably a bit more.)

OP tried to be even more detailed.

My boss said that I was still not specific enough for him and to try better. Next month’s time sheet: Arrived 8:01 left for other office at 8:05 arrived at other office at 8:41. The gas is $2.15. I left for lunch at 12:33 and came back at 1:33. I left for the main building at 5:30. I officially left at 6:05. That was still not good enough, apparently. So okay, I’ll go to the extreme.

The new time sheet was even more specific.

Arrived at 8:00:730, talked with Mr. Boss for 3.150 minutes. Left at 8:04:950. Drove past a 7/11 at 8:10:390 it cost 2.15. Drove past Racetrack at 8:29:073 it cost 2.20. Drove past Wawa it cost 2.17. Arrived at the other building at 8:41:093. Walked up to the 3rd floor it took 2.160 minutes. I started doing paperwork from 8:46:372 for an hour and stopped at 9:46:780. I did data entry until lunch. I got up from my desk at 12:30:453 so I can lock up the office. At 12:33:450 I left to get Chipotle. After 10 minutes, I arrived at 12:42:890. It took 10 minutes to order, and I sat down to eat at 12:55:345. I made sure to be ready to leave at 1:23:000 to be back at work. You get the idea.

The boss still wasn’t happy.

My boss asked me what ungodly timesheet I wrote? I explained that I just did what he wanted. For some reason, I got to do it the way I used to do it.

Hope that was specific enough for the boss!

Be specific about how specific you want the output to be.

